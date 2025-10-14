Dubai launches real-time digital platform to manage city operations

Dubai Municipality has launched a new digital platform called Dubai Live, designed to manage the city’s operations, services, and infrastructure in real time.

The platform aims to make it easier for the government to monitor and coordinate construction, transportation, and other essential activities across the emirate, WAM reported.

Unveiled during the GITEX Global 2025 event at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Live uses advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Digital Twin models—which create virtual replicas of real-world systems—and predictive analytics to track and analyze citywide data.

According to Dubai Municipality, the platform consolidates vital information about infrastructure and construction activities, from licensing to project completion. It also gathers planning updates through the Urban Planning Observatory, which provides analytics on buildings, facilities, and population density to forecast future needs and support urban expansion.

It also links with Dubai’s mobility networks, including land, air, and sea transport, allowing city officials to manage different sectors from a single hub.

Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency, said the new platform is one of the municipality’s most important digital projects, created to centralize city information and improve decision-making.

“It enables us to display and monitor all city operations from a single hub, track real-time changes, and deliver accurate live analytics. More than just a monitoring system, it is a powerful tool for strategic and investment decision-making,” she said, adding that the platform reflects Dubai’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The said platform will help improve planning, emergency response, and the use of city resources.