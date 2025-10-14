Dubai developing AI-powered traffic system to link signals directly with vehicles

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is developing a next-generation traffic control system that will allow vehicles to receive real-time traffic updates directly on their dashboards.

The innovation, called UX Fusion, uses artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and computer vision to analyse footage from roadside cameras, identify vehicle types, and count pedestrians. The data is then sent to a central algorithm that manages traffic movement across the entire road network.

“It analyses the traffic through the cameras, detects the type of vehicles, counts volumes and pedestrians, and goes into the central system with a defined algorithm,” said Eng. Salah Al Marzooqi, Director of the Intelligent Traffic Systems Department at RTA. “It manages the traffic flow on the network of Dubai.”

Unlike traditional systems that control individual intersections, UX Fusion coordinates multiple traffic lights to move groups of vehicles smoothly through corridors, reducing congestion and improving flow.

The project is currently in its proof-of-concept stage, but RTA plans to collaborate with global car manufacturers to enable direct communication between traffic signals and vehicles.

“We are working with car manufacturers to transmit this information directly to cars,” Al Marzooqi said. “The traffic signal will communicate with the vehicle dashboard, showing the remaining green time, red light delays, and other real-time updates.”

Once operational, drivers will see countdowns for signal changes, recommended speeds for safer crossings, and alerts about accidents or congestion ahead—aiming to reduce distractions caused by mobile phone use while driving.

Deployment of the system is expected within the next three years, following the completion of coordination with car manufacturers and the establishment of the required infrastructure.

RTA said Dubai’s existing AI-powered traffic network has already improved intersection efficiency by up to 37% and reduced travel times by 10 to 20%. The UX Fusion system aims to build on these improvements through live data integration and vehicle connectivity.

The initiative aligns with smart mobility programmes in other global cities such as Singapore, Seoul, and Helsinki, which have adopted similar vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) communication systems to enhance urban traffic management.