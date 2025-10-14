Latest NewsNews

DMW Launches Probe into Missing OFWs in Hong Kong

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed the reported disappearance of two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Hong Kong, identified as Imee Mahilum Pabuaya, 24, and Aleli Perez Tibay, 33.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the DMW said it has coordinated with the Philippine Consulate General, Hong Kong Police Force, and Hong Kong Immigration Department to conduct an investigation and locate the missing Filipinos.

The agency assured that it is ready to provide legal, medical, emergency, and emotional assistance to the families of the missing OFWs.

“We are closely coordinating with local authorities to ensure their safety and immediate recovery,” the DMW said, calling on anyone with information about the two to contact the consulate or the Migrant Workers Office in Hong Kong.

According to the DMW report, Pabuaya and Tibay were last seen on October 4, 2025, in Tsuen Wan District, Hong Kong.

