Diwata Seeks Justice After Being Jailed for Identity Misuse

Social media personality Deo Jarito Balbuena, popularly known as Diwata, has turned to Senator Raffy Tulfo and his program Raffy Tulfo in Action (RTIA) after being wrongfully arrested and detained for a crime he did not commit.

According to Diwata, police officers from the Warrant Section of Trece Martires, Cavite went to his home in General Trias on October 7 to serve a warrant of arrest issued by a Mandaluyong court against a certain Deo Jarito Balbuena — a name that matches his own. The case stemmed from a violation of Ordinance No. 628, S-2016, or the “Anti-Street Obstruction Ordinance.”

He was detained despite repeatedly asserting his innocence. Fortunately, he was able to post bail soon after.

Police reports showed that the warrant originated from an earlier incident in Mandaluyong City last March, when Patrolman Johary Bogagong apprehended five men drinking along the street, an act prohibited under city ordinances. All five were issued ₱500 fines. Four of them showed valid IDs, but the fifth man produced only a TIN ID bearing Diwata’s name and old address in Cavite, which the officer described as blurry and unclear.

When asked for another valid ID, the suspect reportedly refused, citing the Data Privacy Act — before leaving with the violation ticket. When none of the five men appeared to settle their fines, the Mandaluyong police elevated the case to court, which then issued an arrest warrant against Diwata.

In an interview with Sen. Tulfo, Patrolman Bogagong admitted that the person he apprehended was not the Diwata known on social media, confirming that the real suspect had used a fake TIN ID.

Tulfo condemned the negligence of the police, particularly the warrant section that failed to conduct proper identity verification before making the arrest. He said the incident showed the urgent need for stronger laws and clearer protocols for verifying identities before arrests.

“Diwata is clearly a victim of identity theft and wrongful arrest,” Tulfo said, vowing to file a Senate resolution to strengthen safeguards and accountability measures among law enforcers.

Diwata, meanwhile, said he went to RTIA because he did not want others to go through the same traumatic experience.

“Ayaw ko nang maranasan pa ito ng iba. Isang malaking aral na huwag abusuhin ang paggamit ng pangalan ng ibang tao,” ani Diwata.