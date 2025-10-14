Businessman Christophe Bariou claims harassment after rejecting alleged ₱50-M extortion attempt in Siargao

Businessman Christophe Bariou, boyfriend of actress Nadine Lustre, revealed that they have been subjected to harassment after rejecting an alleged ₱50-million extortion attempt by individuals claiming to represent local government officials in Siargao.

In a lengthy Instagram, Bariou said the intimidation began after he and Lustre opposed the Union–Malinao Bridge project, a five-kilometer road that aims to connect several barangays in the island but has drawn opposition from residents and environmental advocates.

The French-Filipino entrepreneur, who has lived in Siargao for over a decade, said the project threatens to displace residents, disrupt livelihoods, and harm the environment.

“I am disgusted by the cycle of corruption, political bullying, both online and offline, and vote-buying funded by public money, all of which I have personally witnessed,” Bariou wrote.

“For decades, these acts have rigged local elections, compromised the future of an entire generation, and damaged the environment.”

Bariou claimed that before the 2025 elections, individuals approached him and Lustre, offering to “resolve” their business concerns if they would pay ₱50 million in cash. When they refused, the pair allegedly received threats and continued harassment.

“Before the elections, individuals claiming to represent certain politicians approached Nadine and me, offering to ‘resolve’ the bridge issue if we provided ₱50 million in cash. When that obviously failed, they proposed that we ‘join and support them’ during the local elections,” he added.

Bariou quoted Lustre’s response: “We don’t make deals with corruption — ever.”

He said they initially chose to fight quietly and legally, but have now decided to speak publicly amid a national spotlight on ghost projects and corruption.

In March 2022, Lustre and beauty queen Katarina Rodriguez also publicly opposed the Siargao bridge project, calling it “invalid” and “illegal” for allegedly lacking proper consultation with local residents.