2 Pedestrians Killed in Separate Road Accidents in Sharjah

Two people — a man and a woman — were killed in separate traffic accidents in Sharjah on Wednesday and Thursday, police confirmed.

According to Sharjah Police, both victims were crossing from non-designated areas when they were fatally struck by vehicles.

The first incident happened on Wednesday within the Wasit Police Station jurisdiction, when a 52-year-old Pakistani woman was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road. She was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries but was pronounced dead the following day. The driver was taken into custody for questioning.

The second fatality occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday in Sharjah Industrial Area 10, where a 31-year-old Afghan man was run over while crossing the road outside a pedestrian lane. He was declared dead before reaching the hospital. The driver in the second case was also detained.

Sharjah Police once again reminded the public — both motorists and pedestrians — to strictly follow traffic rules and use designated pedestrian crossings to prevent such tragedies.

