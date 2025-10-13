UAE launches digital platform simplifying residency, medical, and employment procedures for domestic workers

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched new services for domestic workers through the Work Bundle platform, allowing residents to manage residency visas, medical exams, and employment contracts in one digital system.

The services are accessible via Work in UAE (workinuae.ae), which simplifies processes that previously required multiple visits to different government offices, MoHRE announced in a social media post.

“These results confirm that the UAE is advancing confidently towards its objective to cement its role as a world leader in providing integrated government services that meet customer expectations, especially through investments in digital solutions and artificial intelligence,” Khalil Ibrahim Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said through WAM.

Zero Bureaucracy

The launch is part of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which seeks to reduce unnecessary government steps and make public services faster, more efficient, and easier for residents to access.

Through this platform, residents can now submit a standardized application form, provide the worker’s identification and passport details, sign employment contracts electronically, schedule medical tests, and receive Emirates ID and residency visas without visiting multiple offices.

The Work Bundle also features a unified payment system, eliminating repeated data entry and minimizing documents needed to complete transactions.

“Adding Domestic Worker Services to the Work Bundle serves a large segment of UAE citizens and residents, enabling them to complete their transactions through a single platform with simple procedures that preserve the rights of all parties involved,” said Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security.

Reducing the number of steps and channels to complete a service is expected to improve residents’ daily lives, allowing them to focus time and resources on other priorities, Al Khaili added.

The platform was developed in cooperation with several government entities, including the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; Emirates Health Services; Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; and Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.