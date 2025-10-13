Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE dispatches urgent aid to support families impacted by Cebu earthquake

Staff Report

The United Arab Emirates, through the UAE Aid Agency, has dispatched urgent relief aid to approximately 40,000 families impacted by the earthquake that struck Cebu Province in the Philippines.

The delivery of aid was overseen by the UAE Embassy in Manila, in coordination with the relevant local entities and authorities, to support efforts implemented by the Philippines government to address the repercussions of the disaster.

The UAE’s response reflects the country’s humanitarian efforts and its global commitment towards communities impacted by natural disasters and crises. It also underscores the UAE’s dedication to alleviating humanitarian suffering, accelerating early recovery, and reinforcing stability.

The dispatch of aid is in response to the earthquake that struck Cebu Island in central Philippines, which resulted in dozens of casualties and significant damage to property, and displaced hundreds of residents who were forced to seek refuge in temporary shelters.

