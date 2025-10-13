UAE bans parents and visitors from boarding school buses to strengthen student safety

The UAE Ministry of Education has issued a directive prohibiting parents and visitors from boarding school buses under any circumstances, reaffirming that access is restricted to students and authorized school personnel only.

In a circular sent to schools and parents, the ministry stressed that all school buses are equipped with surveillance cameras that operate throughout the academic year to monitor routes and enhance safety measures protecting students.

The directive clarified that any concerns or communications regarding bus routes, safety issues, or transportation matters must be coordinated solely through school administrations. Parents were explicitly instructed not to interact directly with bus drivers or supervisors regarding these matters.

The ministry warned that violations of the directive could be considered a breach of child protection laws, potentially leading to legal consequences under existing regulations.

It emphasized that strict compliance with the guidelines is crucial to maintaining the safety and security of students within the school transport system. The move reflects the ministry’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a safe and well-regulated learning environment across the UAE.

The circular concluded by noting that parental cooperation plays a vital role in upholding these safety standards and protecting the welfare of all students.