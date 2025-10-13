Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE bans parents and visitors from boarding school buses to strengthen student safety

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo43 mins ago

The UAE Ministry of Education has issued a directive prohibiting parents and visitors from boarding school buses under any circumstances, reaffirming that access is restricted to students and authorized school personnel only.

In a circular sent to schools and parents, the ministry stressed that all school buses are equipped with surveillance cameras that operate throughout the academic year to monitor routes and enhance safety measures protecting students.

The directive clarified that any concerns or communications regarding bus routes, safety issues, or transportation matters must be coordinated solely through school administrations. Parents were explicitly instructed not to interact directly with bus drivers or supervisors regarding these matters.

The ministry warned that violations of the directive could be considered a breach of child protection laws, potentially leading to legal consequences under existing regulations.

It emphasized that strict compliance with the guidelines is crucial to maintaining the safety and security of students within the school transport system. The move reflects the ministry’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a safe and well-regulated learning environment across the UAE.

The circular concluded by noting that parental cooperation plays a vital role in upholding these safety standards and protecting the welfare of all students.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo43 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 4 1

Lea Salonga joins Broadway Cares Board of Trustees

19 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 3 1

Dubai Healthcare City Authority unveils AED 1.3-billion expansion plan

26 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 1 1

Tulfo seeks to criminalize ‘license-for-rent’ scheme in government projects

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 58

Sharjah police bust cyber fraud ring targeting vehicle sellers

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button