Sharjah police bust cyber fraud ring targeting vehicle sellers

The Sharjah Police’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Directorate arrested a group of Asian nationals accused of defrauding vehicle sellers through online scams.

According to Colonel Dr. Khalifa Al Bahai, Director of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Directorate, the operation was launched after a victim reported being deceived by a buyer posing as a legitimate customer online.

Investigations revealed that the suspects contacted sellers via social media and online platforms, offering attractive prices for vehicles. They avoided in-person meetings, reviewed photos of the vehicles, and sent forged payment receipts, claiming that funds would be transferred later. Believing the transactions were genuine, victims handed over their vehicles, only to realize they had been stolen.

Police discovered that the gang operated under a well-organized structure with a leader assigning specific roles, while members used fake identification cards and falsified transfer receipts to mislead sellers. Once they obtained the vehicles, the group removed license plates, disposed of the units, and cut off communication with the victims.

Through coordinated intelligence gathering and surveillance, Sharjah Police tracked the suspects’ movements and executed a targeted field operation, resulting in their arrest within 12 hours. Authorities also recovered four stolen vehicles, including one linked to the initial complaint.

Colonel Al Bahai urged the public to remain vigilant when conducting vehicle transactions online. He advised:

• Use only official and accredited platforms for ownership transfers.
• Avoid cash or undocumented deals.
• Verify the identity of buyers and sellers before completing any transaction.

He emphasized that these measures are crucial in safeguarding the public from electronic fraud and ensuring the protection of all parties involved.

