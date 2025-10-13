Philippines reaffirms commitment to mental health policies at global summit in Doha

The Philippines, led by Department of Health (DOH), underscored the country’s commitment to integrating mental health into national health policies and services during the first day of the 6th Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in Doha.

In a panel discussion held Sept. 30, Health Undersecretary Dr. Mary Ann Palermo-Maestral highlighted the country’s efforts to embed mental health promotion in community-based primary care, ensure sustainable financing, and strengthen research and innovation.

She emphasized a whole-of-government approach to address rising cases of depression, particularly among minors, through interagency initiatives such as peer support programs and 24/7 crisis hotlines, according to a news release by the Philippine Embassy in Qatar.

Accessible mental health for OFWs

On the sidelines of the summit, Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo D. Melicor stressed the importance of accessible mental health services for overseas Filipino workers.

“In Qatar, we are continually engaging with local authorities and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the welfare of our kababayan, including their mental health, is given utmost priority,” he said.

The 6th Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit concludes on Oct. 1, bringing together ministers, policymakers, experts, and advocates from around the world to advance the global mental health agenda and strengthen the protection of mental well-being as a fundamental human right.

The two-day summit promotes global collaboration to integrate mental health into health systems and human rights frameworks, in line with the United Nations frameworks such as the UN Human Rights Council Resolution on Mental Health and Human Rights and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.