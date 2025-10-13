Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines reaffirms commitment to mental health policies at global summit in Doha

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin39 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine Embassy in Qatar/FB

The Philippines, led by Department of Health (DOH), underscored the country’s commitment to integrating mental health into national health policies and services during the first day of the 6th Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in Doha.

In a panel discussion held Sept. 30, Health Undersecretary Dr. Mary Ann Palermo-Maestral highlighted the country’s efforts to embed mental health promotion in community-based primary care, ensure sustainable financing, and strengthen research and innovation.

She emphasized a whole-of-government approach to address rising cases of depression, particularly among minors, through interagency initiatives such as peer support programs and 24/7 crisis hotlines, according to a news release by the Philippine Embassy in Qatar.

Accessible mental health for OFWs

On the sidelines of the summit, Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo D. Melicor stressed the importance of accessible mental health services for overseas Filipino workers.

“In Qatar, we are continually engaging with local authorities and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the welfare of our kababayan, including their mental health, is given utmost priority,” he said.

The 6th Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit concludes on Oct. 1, bringing together ministers, policymakers, experts, and advocates from around the world to advance the global mental health agenda and strengthen the protection of mental well-being as a fundamental human right.

The two-day summit promotes global collaboration to integrate mental health into health systems and human rights frameworks, in line with the United Nations frameworks such as the UN Human Rights Council Resolution on Mental Health and Human Rights and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin39 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

iStock 1877219986

UAE launches digital platform simplifying residency, medical, and employment procedures for domestic workers

9 seconds ago
iStock 629604122

2 OFWs Reported Missing in Hong Kong

3 hours ago
iStock 1129664897 1

UAE dispatches urgent aid to support families impacted by Cebu earthquake

3 hours ago
556009697 1240356318211635 2345434149078651757 n

Death Toll From 6.9-Magnitude Cebu Quake Rises to 75 — OCD

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button