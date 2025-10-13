Malacañang dismisses VP Sara’s criticism of Remulla appointment: ‘President knows better’

Malacañang shrugged off Vice President Sara Duterte’s remarks opposing the appointment of former Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla as the new Ombudsman, saying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “thinks well” and “knows better.”

In a briefing on Monday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro responded to Duterte’s statement that, “If I were president, I wouldn’t appoint him [Remulla] as Ombudsman.” Castro replied, “It just so happens that she is not the president. So, it is difficult to answer a dream that will not happen today.”

Castro added that President Marcos “thinks well and knows better,” stressing that he has always stood firm in his anti-corruption stance. “The President initiated the fight against corruption and will not tolerate or defend those who steal public funds,” she said.

Remulla replaced Samuel Martires, whose seven-year term as Ombudsman expired in July. The Palace said Remulla is expected to uphold transparency, strengthen anti-corruption measures, and ensure that justice is served “with no sacred cows, no exemptions, and no excuses.”