House OKs ₱6.79-T 2026 Budget, Boosts Education Funds to Record ₱1.28-T

The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading the proposed ₱6.793 trillion national budget for 2026, with major realignments increasing the education sector’s funding to a historic ₱1.28 trillion.

House Bill 4058 was passed with 287 votes in favor, 12 against, and two abstentions. The ₱56.6 billion realignment made education the single biggest beneficiary, accounting for 4.1% of the country’s GDP—surpassing the 4% international benchmark.

“This is the highest education budget in Philippine history,” said Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Mikaela Suansing. “This version of the General Appropriations Bill is truly responsive to the needs of the Filipino people.”

The House also slashed the Office of the Vice President’s proposed ₱889-million budget back to ₱733 million, the same level as 2025, and removed ₱35 billion from unprogrammed infrastructure funds flagged for lack of transparency.

Meanwhile, the Makabayan bloc opposed the measure, calling it “a continuation of the corrupt pork barrel system.”