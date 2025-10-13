First Lady Liza Marcos, DMW Chief Join OFW Service Caravan in Rome

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Sunday visited government service booths catering to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at Atlantico Live in Rome after attending the Jubilee Mass celebrated by His Eminence Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

The First Lady stopped by stalls of the Philippine Chambers of Commerce in Italy, where she also sampled food prepared by Filipino entrepreneurs.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac was also present at the event, listening to the concerns and needs of OFWs during the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo – OFW Serbisyo Caravan held on October 12, 2025.

The activity highlighted the government’s continuing commitment to protect and empower overseas Filipinos, recognizing them as modern-day heroes who contribute greatly to the nation’s progress.