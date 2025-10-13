Dubai Police promotes security, traffic, and cyber awareness among Filipino residents

Filipino residents in Dubai took part in a forum organized by the Dubai Police to better understand traffic rules, available public safety services, and ways to protect themselves from scams and cybercrime.

Around 150 members of the Filipino community attended, led by H.E. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and were encouraged to share the information they learned with others in their community.

Held at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf, several officers and officials from the Dubai Police were also present, including Brigadier Tariq Hilal Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Operations Affairs; and Brigadier Dr Abdulrahman Sharaf, Director of the International Hemaya Centre at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

The session aimed to inform and empower the Filipino community—now numbering over 1 million in the UAE, with around 700,000 living in Dubai—by providing practical guidance to help residents navigate daily life safely and confidently.

“Our goal is to promote a sense of shared responsibility and strengthen trust between the police and the community,” Brigadier Al Suwaidi said. “Security is not just about enforcement—it is about awareness, cooperation, and partnership. When residents understand the law and know how to access police services, we can all contribute to a safer and more stable society.”

Programs and online platforms

During the seminar, participants were introduced to digital services, including the Dubai Police Smart App and official website, as well as the eCrime Hub platform, which provides information on online scams and cybercrime. They also learned about the dangers of drug abuse, traffic safety laws, and protection services for women and children.

Officers also reminded residents to call 999 only in emergencies and 901 for non-urgent concerns. They also explained the “Police Eye” service, which allows residents to report suspicious activities directly to authorities.

The forum concluded with an open discussion, during which participants asked questions and shared experiences.

The Dubai Police said it plans to hold similar awareness events for other communities in Dubai “to strengthen public safety and mutual understanding.”