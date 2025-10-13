Dubai Healthcare City Authority unveils AED 1.3-billion expansion plan

The Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) has announced a AED 1.3-billion development plan for Phase 1 of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), aimed at strengthening its position as a global hub for healthcare investment.

The first phase of the project includes the construction of a LEED platinum-certified office building, a purpose-built medical complex, and supporting infrastructure facilities designed to promote sustainable growth and innovation in the healthcare ecosystem.

DHCA Chief Executive Officer Issam Galadari said the new development reflects the Authority’s commitment to advancing Dubai’s healthcare infrastructure while aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050.

He said the projects will attract foreign investment, foster innovation, and enhance sustainability, further cementing DHCC’s role as a leading healthcare and wellness destination in the region.

The LEED-certified office tower, designed by P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd., will span 13,000 square meters across nine floors and three basement levels. It will feature flexible office spaces and ground-floor commercial units, setting new standards in sustainable urban design.

Meanwhile, the medical complex, designed by Design and Architecture Bureau (DAR), will cover 5,800 square meters across five floors. It will house surgical facilities, laboratories, diagnostic centers, outpatient clinics, and support services — all designed for long-term adaptability.

To complement the main developments, DHCA will also build multi-storey car parks with electric vehicle charging stations, Salik-integrated smart parking, and full accessibility features.

DHCA Chief Operating Officer Allae Almanini said the new infrastructure will drive investor confidence and improve efficiency and accessibility across the community.

Construction is set to begin in December 2025, with completion targeted for November 2027.