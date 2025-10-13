Latest NewsNews

Death Toll From 6.9-Magnitude Cebu Quake Rises to 75 — OCD

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) confirmed on Monday that the death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo City, Cebu on September 30 has risen to 75, with nearly 600 others injured.

OCD Assistant Secretary Bernardo Alejandro IV said the agency continues to verify reports following a magnitude 6.0 aftershock recorded early Monday morning. “Sana wala pong casualty dito sa aftershock na ito,” he said in a televised interview.

The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported 14 additional injuries from the aftershock, as well as new damage to infrastructure, including Hagnaya Port and several homes in Santa Fe. Water supply issues were also reported in Daanbantayan due to damaged pipelines.

According to the NDRRMC, the quake has affected over 722,000 residents across Central Visayas. A total of 79,959 houses and 773 infrastructures sustained damage, prompting the province of Cebu to remain under a state of calamity.

