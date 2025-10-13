2 OFWs Reported Missing in Hong Kong

Two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been reported missing in Hong Kong, according to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO).

In a GMA News report, the missing Filipinos were identified as Imee Mahilum Pabuaya, 23, and Aleli Perez Tibay, 33. Both were last seen on October 4 in the Tsuen Wan District, based on the latest report.

MWO Officer-in-Charge Antonio Villafuerte confirmed that the disappearance has already been circulating on social media. The Philippine Consulate is now coordinating with Hong Kong police and immigration authorities to locate the two OFWs.