UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines after deadly quakes

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed solidarity with the Philippines following the two strong earthquakes that struck the southern part of the country this week, leaving several people dead and damaging infrastructure.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its “sincere condolences and sympathy” to the families of the victims, as well as to the Philippine government and the Filipino people affected by the disaster.

“The UAE stands in solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines during this difficult time and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured,” the MoFA said.

The twin earthquakes — a magnitude 7.4 quake in Davao Oriental and a subsequent magnitude 6.8 tremor in nearby provinces — triggered landslides, power outages, and minor tsunami alerts that were later lifted. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries across affected areas.

Rescue operations and damage assessments are ongoing, with local governments and the Philippine Coast Guard mobilizing to assist residents in coastal communities.

The UAE joins the growing list of nations and international organizations offering sympathy and support to the Philippines in the aftermath of the deadly quakes.