Sara Duterte Says She Wouldn’t Appoint Remulla as Ombudsman

Staff Report

Vice President Sara Duterte said she would not have appointed former Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla as the new Ombudsman if she were president.

“If I were president, I wouldn’t appoint him as Ombudsman,” Duterte said in Filipino during an interview in Mati, Davao Oriental, on Saturday while visiting residents affected by recent earthquakes.

When asked about Remulla’s statement that he is open to reviewing her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), Duterte responded: “Don’t let him peek. My God. Don’t let him peek. Put it in front of him and study it carefully, whatever he wants to do.”

“Let’s just leave it to God what he will do as Ombudsman,” she added.

Remulla, appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., took his oath as Ombudsman on Thursday. He earlier said the Office of the Ombudsman will review the complaints filed against Duterte over the alleged misuse of confidential funds during her tenure as Vice President and as Education Secretary.

Remulla also said a memorandum lifting restrictions on public access to officials’ SALNs may be issued next week.

