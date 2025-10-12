Latest NewsNews

No Damage Reported in Surigao del Sur After Magnitude 6 Quake

Staff Report

Authorities reported no damage in Surigao del Sur after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Cagwait town on Saturday night.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Alex Arana said assessments have so far shown no structural damage. “So far, masaya kami at least, sa awa ng Diyos, wala pong damages na nai-report sa amin,” Arana said.

Evaluations were conducted in coastal towns including Cagwait and Tandag, where residents temporarily evacuated but later returned home after tsunami warnings were lifted.

The PDRRMO also provided augmentation support to a local hospital where patients were moved to tents following the quake. The province’s emergency operations center remains on alert as it continues to receive reports from local government units.

