Duterte appeals ICC ruling denying interim release

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has appealed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision denying his bid for interim release, his lawyer confirmed.

Duterte’s lead counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, said the appeal was filed before the ICC Appeals Chamber more than a week after the Pre-Trial Chamber upheld the former president’s detention. Kaufman argued that Duterte’s age and frail health should have justified his release.

The ICC earlier ruled that Duterte’s detention remains necessary to ensure his appearance at trial and to prevent interference with witnesses or obstruction of justice. Judges also cited the former president’s political influence and statements rejecting the court’s authority as factors showing flight risk.

Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity of murder in connection with thousands of killings linked to his administration’s war on drugs and his tenure as Davao City mayor. He was surrendered to the ICC in March 2025 after the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

