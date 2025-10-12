Dubai Court Jails Man for Stealing Phone, Orders Deportation

A Dubai court has sentenced an Asian man to one month in prison, fined him Dh320 — the value of the stolen phone — and ordered his deportation after finding him guilty of theft.

According to court documents, the man stole a mobile phone worth Dh320 from an electronics store after spotting that it was not secured by a safety cable. He later sold the device to a stranger on the street.

A month later, he returned to the same store attempting to steal another phone but was caught by alert staff who recognized him from the earlier incident. The suspect confessed to the first theft and was charged accordingly.

The court convicted him of theft and ordered imprisonment, a fine, and deportation after serving his sentence.