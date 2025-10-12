Latest NewsNews

DepEd suspends in-person classes in NCR over flu cases, quake checks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago

The Department of Education (DepEd) has suspended face-to-face classes in all public schools across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday and Tuesday, October 13–14, due to rising influenza-like cases and to allow structural safety inspections following the recent earthquakes.

In an advisory on Sunday, DepEd said the suspension will also give time for cleaning and disinfection in affected schools. Classes will continue under Alternative Delivery Modalities, either online or modular learning.

The agency directed all schools to disinfect classrooms, conduct building inspections, and prepare for earthquake and emergency drills. Private schools were likewise encouraged to adopt similar precautionary measures.

DepEd said the two-day class suspension aims to ensure the health, safety, and readiness of learners and school personnel before the resumption of in-person classes.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

20250314 initial appearance duterte 1 1 1

Duterte appeals ICC ruling denying interim release

7 seconds ago
iStock 1264080424

Dubai Court Jails Man for Stealing Phone, Orders Deportation

15 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Abu Dhabi Court Orders 5 to Repay Dh631,000 in Bank Fraud Case

24 mins ago
iStock 1129664897 1

UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines after deadly quakes

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button