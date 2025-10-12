DepEd suspends in-person classes in NCR over flu cases, quake checks

The Department of Education (DepEd) has suspended face-to-face classes in all public schools across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday and Tuesday, October 13–14, due to rising influenza-like cases and to allow structural safety inspections following the recent earthquakes.

In an advisory on Sunday, DepEd said the suspension will also give time for cleaning and disinfection in affected schools. Classes will continue under Alternative Delivery Modalities, either online or modular learning.

The agency directed all schools to disinfect classrooms, conduct building inspections, and prepare for earthquake and emergency drills. Private schools were likewise encouraged to adopt similar precautionary measures.

DepEd said the two-day class suspension aims to ensure the health, safety, and readiness of learners and school personnel before the resumption of in-person classes.