Carla Abellana Breaks Silence on Rumors of Remarrying

Actress Carla Abellana has responded to rumors that she is set to marry again, choosing to keep details about her love life private.

In an interview aired on 24 Oras Weekend, Abellana was asked about speculation that she would soon tie the knot. “Kung totoo man po ‘yun o hindi, of course, that’s part of my private life, I would like to keep it private. I invoke my right to self-incrimination, so I refuse to say yes, I refuse to say no,” she said.

Abellana also reflected on her earlier remarks about not wanting to remarry following her divorce from actor Tom Rodriguez. “That’s coming from a person who’s very wounded and broken. Of course, I’m a different person today than I was before or yesterday,” she shared.

The Kapuso actress, who confirmed in August that she is dating someone, also expressed that she now prefers a more low-key life. “Ayoko na po ng showbiz,” she said, adding that she values privacy and genuine connections.

Abellana and Rodriguez tied the knot in 2021 and revealed their divorce the following year.

