Abu Dhabi Court Orders 5 to Repay Dh631,000 in Bank Fraud Case

Staff Report16 mins ago

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court has ordered five individuals to jointly repay Dh631,034 to a man they defrauded by stealing his banking information and transferring his money. The court also awarded the victim Dh30,000 in compensation for financial and emotional distress.

Court documents showed the gang had accessed the victim’s banking data and seized his funds through deception. They were earlier convicted in criminal court, with two sentenced in person and three in absentia — each given three months in jail, fined, and ordered deported.

In its ruling, the civil court cited the UAE Civil Transactions Law, which requires anyone who unlawfully obtains another’s property to return it. The judgment confirmed that the defendants’ actions caused significant financial loss and mental anguish to the victim.

The court ordered the group to repay the full amount and cover all court fees, while dismissing other claims.

