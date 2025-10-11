Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE reminds travelers of new Schengen digital entry-exit system starting October 12

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has reminded citizens of the new Schengen entry-exit system, which will take effect on October 12.

Under the updated system, travelers’ names, travel document types, biometric data (including fingerprints and facial images), and entry and exit dates and locations will be recorded digitally, replacing the traditional passport stamping process.

The system applies to non-EU travelers visiting the Schengen area for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

In its advisory, MOFA noted:
“Upon your first entry into any EU country, your passport details and biometric data (photo and fingerprints) will be stored for three years and will only need to be updated if the data changes or an error is found.”

The ministry also assured travelers that all data will be handled in accordance with EU privacy regulations. Holders of diplomatic passports are exempt from the new system.

