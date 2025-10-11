Lacson pushes for ‘retribution plus restitution’ scheme to recover billions from ghost projects

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson is proposing a “retribution plus restitution” approach that would allow those involved in anomalous flood control and infrastructure projects to receive shorter jail terms if they return at least 80 percent of the stolen public funds.

In a statement, Lacson said the proposal could enable the government and taxpayers to recover an initial ₱26 billion from fraudulent or non-existent flood control projects contracted between 2023 and 2025, amounting to a total of ₱629 billion.

Citing initial findings by a composite team from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), Lacson said that 421 out of 8,000 inspected projects, or about 5.26 percent, were confirmed as “ghost” projects, mostly located in Luzon.

“If all those responsible—contractors, politicians and Department of Public Works and Highways officials—will return just 80% of their loot, after a plea bargaining agreement in exchange for shortened jail terms, easily the Filipino people can recover at least P26 billion,” Lacson explained.

He added that pursuing similar action across other infrastructure projects could result in the recovery of “hundreds of billions” in public funds lost to corruption.

Lacson emphasized, however, that his proposed formula would depend on the political will of investigating bodies, including the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), the Office of the Ombudsman, the Department of Justice, and the judiciary.

“Of course, everything depends on the political will of those conducting the investigations. The President can take the lead and initiative toward this direction. After all, he was the triggering mechanism with his famous ‘Mahiya naman kayo’ line in his July 28, 2025 State of the Nation Address,” he said.

The senator also suggested that the government pursue insurance claims from companies covering the anomalous projects to recover more losses.

Following his resignation as chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, Lacson said he would now focus on the deliberation of the 2026 national budget, as well as his duties as Senate President Pro Tempore and chairman of the Committees on Accounts and on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation.