Families of drug war victims ‘relieved’ as ICC denies Duterte’s plea for interim release

Families of victims of the Duterte administration’s war on drugs expressed relief after the International Criminal Court (ICC) rejected former President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for temporary release, saying his continued detention ensures accountability for thousands of killings committed under his watch.

In a ruling made public, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I unanimously denied Duterte’s petition for “interim release,” citing the risk that he could “elude prosecution” given his history of intimidating witnesses and his family’s continuing political influence in the Philippines.

For relatives of drug war victims, the ICC’s decision is a small but significant step toward justice.

“We are relieved that this shows a fair amount of trust and respect for victims, often overlooked in international law,” said lawyer Kristina Conti of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL), which represents families of victims.

Conti said the ruling restores hope among those who have long sought justice amid what they describe as impunity and fear in the Philippines.

“The decision on interim release is mollifying, but at the same time reminds us of how influential the Dutertes still are,” she said.

Duterte is currently detained at The Hague, Netherlands, on charges of murder as a crime against humanity for allegedly orchestrating a campaign of extrajudicial killings through police operations and vigilante groups.

The ICC noted that Duterte failed to meet conditions for release, including guarantees of appearance in court and assurance that he would not obstruct the proceedings or commit further crimes.

The court also cited remarks from Vice President Sara Duterte, who publicly discussed breaking her father out of detention and questioned the ICC’s legitimacy, statements the tribunal said reinforced the risk of flight and interference.

For the families of victims, however, the ruling represents a moment of validation.

“Finally, there’s recognition of the suffering endured by so many,” said one relative of a victim. “We feel that justice, no matter how slow, is finally on its way.”