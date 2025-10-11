Dubai court jails man for stealing phone twice from same store

A Dubai court has sentenced an Asian man to one month in jail, fined him the value of the stolen phone, and ordered his deportation after finding him guilty of theft.

According to case records, the man stole a mobile phone worth Dh320 from a large electronics store before attempting to repeat the same crime a month later.

Investigations showed that the defendant entered the store wearing a face mask to partially conceal his identity. While browsing, he noticed a handset not secured by a safety cable and discreetly slipped it into his pocket before leaving undetected.

Court documents stated that he later sold the stolen device to a stranger on the street for Dh320.

Roughly a month later, the man returned to the same store, again wearing a mask, in an apparent attempt to steal another phone. However, store staff has noticed his suspicious movements and detained him before he could act.

The suspect admitted to the earlier theft but claimed he no longer remembered the identity of the buyer.

He was referred to the Public Prosecution and later to the Misdemeanours Court, which convicted him of theft and imposed a one-month jail term, a fine equivalent to the phone’s value, and deportation upon completion of his sentence.