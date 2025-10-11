Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai court fines man for reckless driving, license violation

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Dubai Traffic Court has fined an Asian man Dh10,000 and suspended his driving license for three months after finding him guilty of reckless driving, endangering public safety, and operating a vehicle with an expired license.

Case records showed that the man was driving with an expired license when he suddenly swerved to the right and crashed into another car.

The accident left one man and two women of Indian nationality injured and caused damage to both vehicles.

The court ruled that the driver’s negligence and failure to renew his license constituted a serious breach of traffic regulations and placed the lives of other motorists at risk.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 36

DMW launches digital OFW Travel Pass to replace OEC

30 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 35

Abu Dhabi to pilot digital wallet for cashless payments at Zayed International Airport

14 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 34

Doha customs foils attempt to smuggle meth concealed in fishing line spools

27 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 32

Abu Dhabi bakery closed after confirmed food poisoning case

52 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button