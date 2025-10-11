Dubai court fines man for reckless driving, license violation

The Dubai Traffic Court has fined an Asian man Dh10,000 and suspended his driving license for three months after finding him guilty of reckless driving, endangering public safety, and operating a vehicle with an expired license.

Case records showed that the man was driving with an expired license when he suddenly swerved to the right and crashed into another car.

The accident left one man and two women of Indian nationality injured and caused damage to both vehicles.

The court ruled that the driver’s negligence and failure to renew his license constituted a serious breach of traffic regulations and placed the lives of other motorists at risk.