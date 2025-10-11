DPWH suspends all road reblocking over corruption allegations

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon announced the indefinite suspension of all road reblocking projects nationwide following reports of alleged corruption involving unnecessary repairs.

“Effectively, I am now suspending all reblocking activities… and I will issue a new department order on reblocking,” Dizon said during a press conference.

He explained that the decision came after reports surfaced of road reblocking projects in Bocaue, Bulacan, and Tuguegarao City being carried out despite the roads showing no actual damage.

“Why does the DPWH keep tearing up roads that seem perfectly fine, only to redo them? Well, in many cases, we probably already know why… it’s because some people are making money out of it,” Dizon said.

“They profit from tearing the roads up—and they profit again from rebuilding them.”

Dizon said the suspension aims to curb potential misuse of public funds and ensure that only necessary roadworks proceed. He clarified, however, that the order will not affect legitimate maintenance work on roads that are already damaged.

“But if the roads aren’t damaged, like those in Bulacan and Tuguegarao, that’s definitely not allowed,” he stressed.

The public works chief said a new and more transparent department order will soon be issued to establish clear criteria and justifications for future reblocking projects.

“The forthcoming DO will make sure that every reblocking project is properly evaluated and justified,” Dizon added.