DMW launches digital OFW Travel Pass to replace OEC

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo29 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has launched the OFW Travel Pass, a digital exit pass and documentation system for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), replacing the traditional Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

The move follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to digitize and streamline transactions. OFWs can access the travel pass by downloading the eGOVPh application on their mobile phones, registering their information, and following the app’s steps.

The DMW said the OFW Travel Pass makes document processing faster, more efficient, and more convenient, reducing the need for in-person visits.

