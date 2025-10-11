Abu Dhabi to pilot digital wallet for cashless payments at Zayed International Airport

Zayed International Airport will soon pilot a regulated digital wallet, offering visitors a secure platform for cashless transactions as part of a new partnership between Abu Dhabi Airports and Al Hail Holding.

The collaboration will explore next-generation payment solutions, including stablecoins and digital assets.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said airports are increasingly “evolving from gateways into platforms for seamless digital commerce.”

She added that the partnership will allow the operator to pilot cashless, next-generation payment technologies that simplify every step of the traveller journey and redefine convenience, sustainability, and financial access.

Under the agreement, a joint steering committee will oversee the project’s development and implementation. Abu Dhabi Airports will provide infrastructure, operational access, and ecosystem integration, while Al Hail Holding will manage governance and financial structuring through affiliates, including Zand Bank and Index Exchange. Xare will integrate the digital wallet along with payment and partner interfaces.

Beyond fintech, the partnership will advance smart mobility and sustainability initiatives, including AI-enabled systems and intelligent transport technologies to improve operational efficiency and environmental performance across the Abu Dhabi Airports network.

The initiative aims to enhance the traveller experience, enabling faster, more convenient, and secure payments for inbound passengers.

Hamad Jassim Al Darwish, CEO of Al Hail Holding, emphasized that the collaboration aligns with the UAE’s vision for a digital and diversified economy, while Milind Singh, co-founder of Xare, said the technology will “unlock entirely new traveller experiences and monetisation opportunities across the airport and the wider city,” paving the way for “a seamless, cashless journey from touchdown to take-off.”