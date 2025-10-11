Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi bakery closed after confirmed food poisoning case

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the administrative closure of Al Suweidaa Modern Bakery in Al Ain following a confirmed case of food poisoning linked to the establishment.

Located in the Al Maqam district and operating under commercial licence number CN-1102470, the bakery was found to have violated Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in Abu Dhabi and related regulations. ADAFSA described the violations as posing a direct risk to public health.

In a statement, the authority said an investigation revealed unsafe food handling, preparation, and storage practices that led to the reported food poisoning incident.

“The closure decision was taken to protect the health and safety of consumers. Operations will remain suspended until all violations are corrected,” ADAFSA said, adding that the bakery may only reopen once it fully complies with Abu Dhabi’s strict food safety standards.

The authority emphasized that Abu Dhabi operates one of the most rigorous food safety systems in the region, supported by inspection teams conducting round-the-clock monitoring, field inspections, and laboratory testing.

ADAFSA also urged the public to report suspected food safety violations by calling 800 555, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring safe and wholesome food for all members of society.

