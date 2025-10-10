Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE to host first hospital-based vertiport at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo14 mins ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Archer Aviation Inc. has announced plans to establish the first hospital-based vertiport in the United Arab Emirates.

The initiative will enable electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft access to one of the UAE’s leading medical facilities, allowing passengers to travel between Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and nearby destinations within minutes.

The project aims to significantly reduce travel times and enhance patient care through both non-emergency passenger transport and time-critical organ deliveries.

Archer’s electric aircraft, Midnight, will be used for these operations. Designed to carry up to four passengers, the aircraft produces less noise and emissions than conventional helicopters.

As part of the partnership, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s existing helipad will be upgraded to accommodate both traditional helicopters and eVTOL aircraft.

“This partnership showcases the breadth of Archer’s network vision — connecting not just places, but pillars of life in Abu Dhabi,” said Bryan Bernhard, Chief Growth & Infrastructure Officer at Archer.

“Following our first hybrid vertiport approval at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal earlier this year, this next location demonstrates how Archer and the GCAA are working together to unlock a city-wide ecosystem for advanced air mobility.”

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said the collaboration with Archer supports the hospital’s mission of patient-centered care and sustainability.

“This new mode of emission-free transport aligns with our commitment to sustainability, offers additional options for patients traveling for care, and enhances logistics for our organ transplant program,” he said.

The project aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy to pioneer advanced air mobility, leveraging the General Civil Aviation Authority’s regulatory framework for hybrid vertiports, allowing simultaneous operation of helicopters and eVTOL aircraft on shared infrastructure.

