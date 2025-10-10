Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE condemns assassination attempt on Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa

The United Arab Emirates has condemned the attempted assassination of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, calling the attack “deplorable.”

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its solidarity with President Noboa, his family, and the people and government of Ecuador. The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability.

Ecuadorian authorities said five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Energy Minister Ines Manzano, President Noboa’s convoy was attacked by a crowd of about 500 people throwing rocks as he traveled to Cañar province to announce new infrastructure projects.

Bullet damage was later found on Noboa’s vehicle, though the president was unharmed.

