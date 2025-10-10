Sotto Denies 50% Tax on Content Creators, Dismisses Senate Coup Rumors as Fake News

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III on Friday refuted circulating social media claims that he is pushing for a 50% tax on content creators and that a leadership coup is being plotted in the Senate.

Sotto said the disinformation campaign appears to target him, Senate President Pro Tempore Ping Lacson, and Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, adding that it aims to discredit the Senate’s leadership. “There’s really propaganda against the Senate,” he told reporters.

He clarified that no such bill was filed and stressed that if he were to propose legislation, it would focus on lowering taxes rather than increasing them. “Wala akong naalalang may nag-file,” Sotto said.

The Senate adjourned for a month-long break on Friday with no leadership changes, quelling rumors that Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano would replace Sotto as Senate President.