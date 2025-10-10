Sharjah police launch smart patrol fleet to enhance safety and emergency response

Sharjah Police have unveiled a new fleet of smart patrol and traffic control vehicles equipped with advanced technologies to strengthen field operations and improve emergency response times.

The initiative, led by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, reflects the force’s commitment to protect lives, enhance road safety, and modernize policing services.

During the launch, the upgraded vehicles were showcased, featuring state-of-the-art communication systems and real-time data analysis tools. These innovations enable officers to receive reports instantly, analyze information on-site, and make faster, data-driven decisions during incidents.

Major General bin Amer expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unwavering support, which he said continues to serve as the cornerstone of the emirate’s safety and quality of life.

He also extended appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his consistent encouragement and guidance in advancing police operations.

“The wise leadership of our rulers continues to inspire us to achieve new milestones in policing,” Major General bin Amer said. “This milestone reinforces our shared vision of building a safer, more secure future for everyone in Sharjah.”

The launch forms part of Sharjah Police’s ongoing modernization efforts, aimed at integrating cutting-edge technologies into its operations to meet the evolving needs of the emirate’s growing and dynamic population.