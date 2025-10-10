Magnitude 7.6 earthquake jolts Davao Oriental, tsunami warning issued in PH

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Manay, Davao Oriental, on Friday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The tremor, which occurred at 9:43 a.m. with a depth of 10 kilometers, may cause damage and aftershocks, PHIVOLCS warned.

Residents in coastal areas of Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Davao Oriental, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, Leyte, and Surigao del Sur were strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher ground or move farther inland.

PHIVOLCS said a destructive tsunami with life-threatening wave heights is expected. Based on its local tsunami scenario database, wave heights could exceed one meter above normal tides and may be higher in enclosed bays and straits.

The agency added that the first tsunami waves are expected to arrive between 9:43 a.m. and 11:43 a.m. and may continue for several hours.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s geophysics agency also issued a tsunami warning for northern Sulawesi, saying waves as high as 50 centimeters could reach its coastlines following the Davao Oriental quake.