ICC Denies Duterte’s Bid for Interim Release, Cites Flight Risk and Political Influence

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has rejected former President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for interim release, ruling that his continued detention is necessary to ensure his presence at trial and prevent obstruction of justice.

In its 23-page decision, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I said the grounds for detention under the Rome Statute remain valid, stressing that Duterte remains a flight risk, could interfere with witnesses, and might commit related offenses if freed.

“Mr. Duterte’s detention continues to remain necessary under Article 60(2) of the Statute based on each of the requirements set by Article 58(1),” the judges wrote.

Duterte’s legal team cited his alleged deteriorating health and cognitive condition as grounds for humanitarian release, claiming he was incapable of fleeing or reoffending. However, the court said the medical evidence did not outweigh the identified risks.

“The medical reports do not indicate how Mr. Duterte’s alleged physical condition or cognitive impairment negate the risks identified above,” the decision stated, adding that the defense’s arguments were “purely speculative.”

The Chamber said while health may be a factor in assessing detention, it does not justify release in this case.

The court also noted the influence of Vice President Sara Duterte, who publicly questioned her father’s arrest and once remarked about “breaking him out of the ICC Detention Centre.”

“Mr. Duterte’s position as former President of the Philippines, and the fact that his daughter currently holds the office of Vice President, may help him abscond,” the ruling said.

The ICC cited the Duterte family’s political clout and continued rejection of ICC authority as evidence of his support network and capacity to evade justice.

Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity over thousands of killings linked to his war on drugs and his time as Davao City mayor. He was surrendered to the ICC in March 2025 after a warrant of arrest was issued.

The Chamber ruled that none of the defense’s proposed conditions could mitigate the identified risks, confirming that Duterte will remain in custody at The Hague pending further proceedings on the confirmation of charges.