Dubai Court Fines Man Dh1,000 for Assaulting Toddler in Mall Play Area

The Dubai Court of Misdemeanour has fined a European man Dh1,000 after finding him guilty of assaulting a two-year-old boy inside a shopping mall play area.

The incident occurred in October last year when an Asian father accused the man, said to be in his 60s, of slapping his son following a minor dispute between the boy and the defendant’s daughter, according to Al Khaleej.

The father said he saw the man approach and strike the child, causing the boy to fall and sustain bruises. The defendant denied the accusation, claiming he only attempted to move the boy away from his daughter and that any contact was accidental.

While a medical report found no visible injuries, the court ruled that the act of striking a child still constituted assault, as it was deliberate and punishable under UAE law.

