DMW ‘Serbisyo Caravan’ Arrives in London; Filipino Community Honored for Advocacy Work

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) honored members of the Filipino community in the United Kingdom for their continued service and advocacy supporting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

During a fellowship dinner on October 9, 2025, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan awarded Certificates of Appreciation to various Filipino organizations for their long-standing partnership and volunteer efforts.

Cacdac thanked the community for its unity and compassion, calling them “dependable partners” in advancing OFW welfare, empowerment, and protection. Caunan also lauded the groups for embodying bayanihan and compassion through their charitable and development initiatives.

The event preceded the “Alagang OWWA: Wellness and Membership Caravan” in London, offering services such as OWWA membership renewal, legal and welfare aid, and free medical consultations. The initiative was organized in partnership with the Philippine Embassy, MWO London, and other government agencies.

