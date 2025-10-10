Blogger arrested for alleged sedition over “headshot” post on Marcos Jr.

Authorities have arrested a Filipino blogger accused of inciting sedition for a Facebook post that allegedly contained a veiled death threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

According to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), video blogger Michael “Mike” Romero shared a photo on October 3 showing the President standing with other officials outside the earthquake-damaged city hall in Bogo, Cebu.

The image was overlaid with a red arrow pointing to Marcos’ head and a single-word caption: “headshot.”

“To shooters and law enforcement agencies, ‘headshot’ means shooting someone in the head,” said NBI Director Jaime Santiago during a press briefing, where the suspect appeared in handcuffs. “When he expressed that thought, we took it seriously,” Santiago added.

The NBI said it will file criminal charges against Romero for inciting to sedition and making grave threats, both punishable by at least six years in prison.

“Vloggers have the right to freedom of speech and expression, but there are limits,” Santiago emphasized. “When it involves threats or attempts against the President or Vice President, that’s when we step in.”

Romero, who has around 98,000 followers, identifies himself on Facebook as a staunch supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, as well as a pop singer and tech expert.

After public backlash, Romero deleted the original “headshot” post and replaced it with another using the same photo and arrow but a new caption: “City Hall is really accurate.” The updated caption appears to reference the city hall signage, as “Bogo” is both the name of the city and a Cebuano word meaning “dumb” or “stupid.”

The incident comes amid growing concern over shrinking freedom of expression worldwide. In the latest Global Freedom of Expression Report by Article 19, the Philippines ranked 95th out of 161 countries, reflecting increasing restrictions on speech.