Big Ticket opens doors to exciting prizes this October, your chance to win AED 25 million

Big Ticket is inviting you to take part in its latest promotion, offering multiple ways to win big this October.

The campaign features a grand prize of AED 25 million, giving one lucky participant the chance to turn their dreams into reality.

In addition to the grand prize, five participants will be selected each week in the weekly draws to win a 250-gram 24K gold bar, giving you even more opportunities to win!

Buy two or more Big Tickets in a single transaction between October 1 and 24, and you’ll qualify for the Big Win Contest on November 3. Four contestants will be selected to compete live on the show for a chance to win up to AED 150,000!

Tickets are available online at bigticket.ae or in person at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters, making it easy for anyone to participate.

For those looking to be part of the excitement, now is the perfect time to get your tickets and take a chance at winning one of the UAE’s most anticipated draws.