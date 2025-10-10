Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Big Ticket opens doors to exciting prizes this October, your chance to win AED 25 million

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 seconds ago

Big Ticket is inviting you to take part in its latest promotion, offering multiple ways to win big this October.

The campaign features a grand prize of AED 25 million, giving one lucky participant the chance to turn their dreams into reality.

In addition to the grand prize, five participants will be selected each week in the weekly draws to win a 250-gram 24K gold bar, giving you even more opportunities to win!

Buy two or more Big Tickets in a single transaction between October 1 and 24, and you’ll qualify for the Big Win Contest on November 3. Four contestants will be selected to compete live on the show for a chance to win up to AED 150,000!

Tickets are available online at bigticket.ae or in person at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters, making it easy for anyone to participate.

For those looking to be part of the excitement, now is the perfect time to get your tickets and take a chance at winning one of the UAE’s most anticipated draws.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

mb1

A taste of home: Marrybrown UAE celebrates the Filipino community with special deals inspired by Pinoy favorites

49 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 10 10 at 10.13.10

Fly home with rewards: Singapore Airlines offers exclusive limited-edition gifts for travelers

52 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 23

Sharjah police launch smart patrol fleet to enhance safety and emergency response

3 hours ago
558267189 1128394856151144 4519876287134848050 n 1

7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Davao Oriental; Tsunami Warning Issued

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button