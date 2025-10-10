Al Ain Court Orders Employer to Pay Dh466,465 in Unpaid Wages, Benefits

A civil court in Al Ain has ruled in favor of a worker, ordering his employer to pay a total of Dh466,465 in unpaid wages, annual leave compensation, and end-of-service benefits.

Court records showed that the employee filed a case seeking Dh420,000 in unpaid salaries from January 2023 to May 2025, along with Dh24,465 in gratuity, Dh35,000 for unused leave, and Dh15,000 for the notice period. He said he was hired in January 2023 with a monthly salary of Dh15,000, but the company failed to pay him.

The employer’s representative denied the allegations and asked the court to dismiss the case for lack of proof. However, judges confirmed the employment lasted two years, four months, and six days and that no payment records were presented by the employer.

Citing Federal Law No. 9 of 2022, which mandates payment of wages within 10 days of their due date, the court ruled that the company was liable for the full amount claimed by the worker.