7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Davao Oriental; Tsunami Warning Issued

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Oriental at 9:43 a.m. on Friday, October 10, prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to issue a tsunami warning for several coastal provinces.

Phivolcs said the quake’s epicenter was 44 kilometers northeast of Manay, Davao Oriental, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremor was initially reported at magnitude 7.6 but later downgraded to 7.5.

The quake was felt across Mindanao and parts of the Visayas, with Intensity V shaking recorded in Davao City and Intensity IV in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur. Instrumental readings also registered strong tremors in Southern Leyte, Misamis Oriental, Davao de Oro, Cotabato, Sarangani, and South Cotabato.

Phivolcs warned of destructive tsunami waves exceeding one meter in height that may strike Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental. Coastal residents were urged to move to higher ground immediately as waves could arrive within two hours of the quake and persist for several hours.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation. This is a developing story.