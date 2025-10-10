1 in 3 Filipinos frequently experience stress, mostly due to finances — SWS

About one in three Filipinos, or 34%, said they often feel stressed, mostly because of money problems, according to a new survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Other common causes of stress include health issues, work or school, and family matters.

The nationwide survey, done from September 24 to 30, 2025, found that 34% of adults experience stress frequently, 32% sometimes, 30% rarely, and 4% never. This is higher than the 27% who said they were frequently stressed in 2019.

SWS released the results ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10 to highlight how daily stress affects the well-being of Filipinos.

More than half of the respondents (53%) said money is their biggest source of stress, followed by health (42%), work or school (39%), and family (38%).

The survey also showed that people in Metro Manila and women are more likely to feel stressed. Half (50%) of Metro Manila residents said they often feel stressed, compared to 36% in Balance Luzon, 28% in Mindanao, and 26% in the Visayas. Meanwhile, 41% of women said they are frequently stressed, compared to 27% of men.

The Third Quarter 2025 Social Weather Survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults nationwide and was not commissioned by any group.