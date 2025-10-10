1 Dead After M7.4 Quake Hits Davao Oriental; Tsunami Warning Lifted

One person was killed after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Oriental on Friday morning, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) confirmed. The victim reportedly died after being hit by falling debris in the Davao Region, OCD Assistant Secretary Rafael Alejandro IV said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake occurred at 9:43 a.m., with the epicenter located 43 kilometers northeast of Manay, Davao Oriental, at a depth of 23 kilometers. It was initially reported as magnitude 7.6.

Phivolcs lifted the tsunami warning at 1:43 p.m. after recording a 30-centimeter wave in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur. As of 1:50 p.m., the agency logged at least 213 aftershocks across Mindanao and nearby areas.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the immediate deployment of search, rescue, and relief operations. Reports of infrastructure damage, including cracked bridges and school buildings in Northern Mindanao and Davao Region, are under validation, authorities said.