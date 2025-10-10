Latest NewsNews

1 Dead After M7.4 Quake Hits Davao Oriental; Tsunami Warning Lifted

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago

One person was killed after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Oriental on Friday morning, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) confirmed. The victim reportedly died after being hit by falling debris in the Davao Region, OCD Assistant Secretary Rafael Alejandro IV said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake occurred at 9:43 a.m., with the epicenter located 43 kilometers northeast of Manay, Davao Oriental, at a depth of 23 kilometers. It was initially reported as magnitude 7.6.

Phivolcs lifted the tsunami warning at 1:43 p.m. after recording a 30-centimeter wave in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur. As of 1:50 p.m., the agency logged at least 213 aftershocks across Mindanao and nearby areas.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the immediate deployment of search, rescue, and relief operations. Reports of infrastructure damage, including cracked bridges and school buildings in Northern Mindanao and Davao Region, are under validation, authorities said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2163965267

Dubai Court Fines Man Dh1,000 for Assaulting Toddler in Mall Play Area

34 seconds ago
iStock 509557490

Al Ain Court Orders Employer to Pay Dh466,465 in Unpaid Wages, Benefits

6 mins ago
561815252 1111487231151741 4998884888279748533 n

DMW ‘Serbisyo Caravan’ Arrives in London; Filipino Community Honored for Advocacy Work

17 mins ago
561657267 1357279699098382 2058618537298019013 n

Sotto Denies 50% Tax on Content Creators, Dismisses Senate Coup Rumors as Fake News

29 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button