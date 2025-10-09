SpiceJet Dubai–Delhi flight lands without passengers’ luggage

A SpiceJet flight from Dubai to New Delhi left passengers stunned after it landed without any of their checked-in baggage on Wednesday, leaving rows of empty trolleys at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to a local report, Flight SG-12,carrying 148 passengers, departed Dubai around 12 p.m. UAE time (1:30 p.m. IST) after a short delay and arrived in Delhi at around 5 p.m. IST. Confusion broke out when travelers realized that not a single suitcase had arrived on the baggage belt.

“The luggage belt stayed empty. One by one, people realised nothing had arrived. We were shocked to learn that the entire flight’s baggage was still in Dubai,” one passenger said.

Airline staff asked affected passengers to fill out Baggage Irregularity Reports (BIRs) and assured them that their belongings would be flown in on the next available flight.

Some passengers said they were later told the plane was overweight, prompting the offloading of all checked-in bags an explanation many found questionable.

Reports from the media noted that this was not the first time SpiceJet had faced similar baggage issues on international routes. The airline has yet to release an official statement.

The incident occurred a day after another disruption, when SpiceJet’s Jaipur–Dubai flight (SG-57)—scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct 7) was delayed for 14 hours before being cancelled due to “operational reasons.” Stranded passengers said they were left without food or accommodation, calling the repeated disruptions “unacceptable.”